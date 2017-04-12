Chicago Blackhawks Corey Crawford Needs To Be Conn Smythe Worthy

The 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs begin tomorrow night for the Chicago Blackhawks, and if they want to be playing into June, they will need the best from Corey Crawford this playoff season. It was this time two years ago that the Nashville Predators in Game #1 of the opening round of the Stanley Cup playoffs stormed to a 3-0 lead in the first period on home ice.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Blackhhawk up.