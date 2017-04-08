Chicago Blackhawks coaches rooting fo...

Chicago Blackhawks coaches rooting for DU in championship

Read more: Denver Post

The Chicago Blackhawks' coaching staff was rooting for the Denver Pioneers here at the Frozen Four from afar - while the NHL team concluded the regular season on the West Coast. On the dry-erase board in the coach's office at the United Center, Blackhawks coach Joel Quenneville and assistant Kevin Dineen had a message for the DU staff before embarking on a three-game road trip that began Tuesday at Colorado.

Chicago, IL

