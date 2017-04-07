Chicago Blackhawks' Best, Worst First...

Chicago Blackhawks' Best, Worst First-Round Matchups

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Blackhhawk up

Mar 29, 2017; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Chicago Blackhawks left wing Artemi Panarin celebrates his goal with center Tanner Kero and right wing Patrick Kane against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the first period at the PPG PAINTS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports With one regular-season game left, it's time to scout the best and worst first-round playoff matchups for the Chicago Blackhawks Our beloved Chicago Blackhawks have wrapped up the top spot in the Western Conference, which means the 'Hawks can catch a much needed rest as they wait for the remaining chips to fall in the NHL and determine who they will face in the first round of the post season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Blackhhawk up.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago Blackhawks Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lightning beat Blackhawks in bizarre, back and ... (Jun '15) Feb '17 Phartinoff 7
News Price shuts door on Blackhawks (Oct '14) Feb '17 Phartenstein 12
News Blackhawks, Kings hungry for another Stanley Cu... (Apr '16) Feb '17 Phartacus 2
News look Blackhawks beat Capitals 3-2 (Mar '16) Jan '17 BinocularsPharts 4
News Crawford helps Blackhawks to 2-1 win over Avala... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
News Chicago Blackhawks send Garbutt to Anaheim Duck... (Jan '16) Jan '16 Fart news 2
News Blackhawks pound struggling Canadiens (Nov '14) Jan '16 Fart news 35
See all Chicago Blackhawks Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago Blackhawks Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,109 • Total comments across all topics: 280,126,322

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC