Chicago Blackhawks: 5 Reasons They'll...

Chicago Blackhawks: 5 Reasons They'll Beat Nashville In Stanley Cup Playoffs

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Blackhhawk up

The Chicago Blackhawks played out a few meaningless games this week, after which they learned their first-round Stanley Cup Playoffs opponent Now that we finally know the Chicago Blackhawks will be taking on the Nashville Predators in the first round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs, it's time to take a dive into the matchup and see how the Blackhawks look against the Preds. OK, so I know the Blackhawks have a lot of rookies in their lineup and they're younger than they have ever been in the past few years, with the exception of a few players who keep the average age rather high .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Blackhhawk up.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago Blackhawks Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lightning beat Blackhawks in bizarre, back and ... (Jun '15) Feb '17 Phartinoff 7
News Price shuts door on Blackhawks (Oct '14) Feb '17 Phartenstein 12
News Blackhawks, Kings hungry for another Stanley Cu... (Apr '16) Feb '17 Phartacus 2
News look Blackhawks beat Capitals 3-2 (Mar '16) Jan '17 BinocularsPharts 4
News Crawford helps Blackhawks to 2-1 win over Avala... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
News Chicago Blackhawks send Garbutt to Anaheim Duck... (Jan '16) Jan '16 Fart news 2
News Blackhawks pound struggling Canadiens (Nov '14) Jan '16 Fart news 35
See all Chicago Blackhawks Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago Blackhawks Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Final Four
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Egypt
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,776 • Total comments across all topics: 280,164,519

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC