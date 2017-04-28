Chicago Blackhawks' 5 Most Interesting Questions As Offseason Progresses

Mar 29, 2017; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Chicago Blackhawks center Marcus Kruger and left wing Ryan Hartman congratulate right wing Marian Hossa on his goal against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the first period at the PPG PAINTS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports Chicago Blackhawks fans have had a decent amount of time to let it sink in that their team will not be winning the Stanley Cup in 2017, so why not look to the future and see what that holds? The Stanley Cup Playoffs are rolling on without the Chicago Blackhawks this week, as all four conference semifinal series have officially gotten underway.

