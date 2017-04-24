Changes coming for Blackhawks after a...

Changes coming for Blackhawks after another 1st-round loss

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

Nashville Predators and Chicago Blackhawks pile in front of the net after Predators goalie Pekka Rinne, of Finland blocked a shot during the second period in Game 4 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series Thursday Ap Still stunned from the Blackhawks being swept out of the first round by the Predators, general manager Stan Bowman took accountability while expressing his frustration. Bowman said he was "frustrated and angry" at the team's first-round sweep at the hand of the Nashville Predators and pledged to make the necessary changes in the offseason in an attempt to avoid such a "complete failure" next season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago Blackhawks Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hawks swept Apr 21 Dev Starr 1
News Lightning beat Blackhawks in bizarre, back and ... (Jun '15) Feb '17 Phartinoff 7
News Price shuts door on Blackhawks (Oct '14) Feb '17 Phartenstein 12
News Blackhawks, Kings hungry for another Stanley Cu... (Apr '16) Feb '17 Phartacus 2
News look Blackhawks beat Capitals 3-2 (Mar '16) Jan '17 BinocularsPharts 4
News Crawford helps Blackhawks to 2-1 win over Avala... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
News Chicago Blackhawks send Garbutt to Anaheim Duck... (Jan '16) Jan '16 Fart news 2
See all Chicago Blackhawks Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago Blackhawks Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,290 • Total comments across all topics: 280,528,033

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC