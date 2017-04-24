Changes coming for Blackhawks after another 1st-round loss

Nashville Predators and Chicago Blackhawks pile in front of the net after Predators goalie Pekka Rinne, of Finland blocked a shot during the second period in Game 4 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series Thursday Ap Still stunned from the Blackhawks being swept out of the first round by the Predators, general manager Stan Bowman took accountability while expressing his frustration. Bowman said he was "frustrated and angry" at the team's first-round sweep at the hand of the Nashville Predators and pledged to make the necessary changes in the offseason in an attempt to avoid such a "complete failure" next season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.