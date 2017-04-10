Can anyone beat the Chicago Blackhawks? Probably not

The great New York Islanders team of the 1980s did something that will never be matched again: Not only did they win four consecutive Stanley Cups - no team has done that since - but they won 19 playoff series in a row. The superb freewheeling Edmonton Oilers team that knocked out the Islanders in 1984 with Wayne Gretzky and Mark Messier won four Cups in five seasons - and after Gretzky was traded won another startling one to make it five in seven seasons.

