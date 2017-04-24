Blackhawks sign prospect Nathan Noel ...

Blackhawks sign prospect Nathan Noel to a 3-year entry-level contract

Read more: Second City Hockey

The Chicago Blackhawks signed forward prospect Nathan Noel to a three-year entry-level contract, the team announced Thursday. The contract begins next season and runs through the 2019-2020 season.

