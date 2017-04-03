Blackhawks recall defenseman Gustav F...

Blackhawks recall defenseman Gustav Forsling from AHL

Forsling, 20, scored two goals and five points in 36 games with Chicago before he was sent down to Rockford. Since joining the IceHogs, the Swedish blue liner has recorded a goal and eight points in 30 games.

Chicago, IL

