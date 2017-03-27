Blackhawks' Panik gets assist after taking player's shot to head
The Blackhawks winger slid through the crease and into the Bruins net as a Brent Seabrook shot from the point bounced off the end boards late in the second period. With Panik covering his face after getting roughed up, Chicago's Artemi Panarin shot the rebound toward the net - and right at his teammate's head.
