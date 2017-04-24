Blackhawks' Nick Schmaltz to play for Team USA at 2017 World Championship
Both players will make their debuts at the senior level at Worlds, which runs from May 5 to 21 in Cologne, Germany and Paris, France. Schmaltz, 21, scored six goals and 28 points in 61 games during his rookie season with Chicago.
