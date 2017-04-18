Blackhawks' Marcus Kruger will play f...

Blackhawks' Marcus Kruger will play for Sweden at 2017 World Championship

Read more: Second City Hockey

Marcus Kruger 's wish was granted early Monday morning as the Swedish Ice Hockey Association announced the Chicago Blackhawks will play for Team Sweden at the 2017 World Championship. Kruger won't be joined on Team Sweden by his Chicago teammate Niklas Hjalmarsson , who declined his invitation to play in the tournament which runs from May 5 to 21 in Cologne, Germany and Paris, France.

Chicago, IL

