Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews ready to make changes in offseason preparation

1 hr ago Read more: Chicago Tribune

After an inconsistent season, Jonathan Toews will re-evaluate what he does off the ice to prepare for 2017-18. The Blackhawks captain wasn't pleased with the way his body held up during the season, and though he wouldn't admit it, he was likely hampered by an injury during the first round of the playoffs.

