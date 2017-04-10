Blackhawks GM Stan Bowman named to U.S. management team for 2017 World Championships
Chicago Blackhawks general manager Stan Bowman will serve on the United States' National Team Advisory Group for the 2017 World Championships. The National Team Advisory Group - led by USA Hockey's Jim Johannson - was announced Monday , and includes eight NHL executives: NHL general managers Dean Lombardi , David Poile , Ray Shero and Dale Tallon , along with Carolina Hurricanes President Don Waddell.
