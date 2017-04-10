Blackhawks GM says they planned for Artemi Panarin to reach his bonuses
The Chicago Blackhawks have to pay out $2.575 million in performance bonuses to Artemi Panarin this season, and most of that will end up on the salary cap books for 2017-18 as a cap overage. It's an unfortunate development for GM Stan Bowman, but one that he says he was expecting to happen.
