Blackhawks forward Tanner Kero's idol: Pavel Datsyuk
Blackhawks forward Tanner Kero battles with Carolina Hurricanes' Derek Ryan and Brett Pesce during the first period earlier this season. During the Stanley Cup playoffs, we're asking some Blackhawks to tell us which player they grew up idolizing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Chicago Blackhawks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lightning beat Blackhawks in bizarre, back and ... (Jun '15)
|Feb '17
|Phartinoff
|7
|Price shuts door on Blackhawks (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|Phartenstein
|12
|Blackhawks, Kings hungry for another Stanley Cu... (Apr '16)
|Feb '17
|Phartacus
|2
|look Blackhawks beat Capitals 3-2 (Mar '16)
|Jan '17
|BinocularsPharts
|4
|Crawford helps Blackhawks to 2-1 win over Avala... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Chicago Blackhawks send Garbutt to Anaheim Duck... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Blackhawks pound struggling Canadiens (Nov '14)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|35
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Blackhawks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC