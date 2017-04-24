Blackhawks fire AHL head coach Ted Dent
The Chicago Blackhawks continued their offseason coaching changes by firing Rockford IceHogs head coach Ted Dent on Tuesday. The team announced the move to fire Dent from the Blackhawks' AHL affiliate a day after doing the same to NHL assistant coach Mike Kitchen.
