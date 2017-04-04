Blackhawks disappointed in NHL's Olympics decision

For several months, Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews said he wanted the NHL to let its players participate in the 2018 Winter Olympics. So Monday's announcement that the NHL would not be taking part in the Games came as a body blow to Toews and some of his Hawks teammates, and Toews wasn't afraid to vent his frustration prior to the Hawks' game Tuesday against the Avalanche.

