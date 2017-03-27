Blackhawks clinch Central Division ti...

Blackhawks clinch Central Division title, best record in Western Conference

14 hrs ago Read more: Second City Hockey

The Chicago Blackhawks clinched the top record in the Western Conference for the 2016-17 season with the Minnesota Wild 's 3-0 loss to the Nashville Predators on Saturday afternoon. The Hawks currently have 107 points and a 50-21-7 record with four games remaining in the regular season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Second City Hockey.

Chicago, IL

