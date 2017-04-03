Blackhawks 'believed to be interested' in Czech forward David Kampf, per report
The Chicago Blackhawks are among NHL teams "believed to be interested" in Czech forward David Kampf, reports Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman . The Colorado Avalanche and Vegas Golden Knights are also listed as suitors for Kampf, who is available as an undrafted free agent.
