Blackhawks battling 'butterflies' ahead of Game 1 vs. Predators
Jonathan Toews and Joel Quenneville have won three Stanley Cups together and played or coached in dozens of playoff games. But there's nothing quite like the feeling before Game 1. Quenneville said he is more nervous than usual prior to the first game of the playoffs, while Toews said he has "butterflies, for sure."
