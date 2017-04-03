Avalanche shows spunk late in game and season, knocks off Blackhawks
Colorado Avalanche defenseman Erik Johnson, right, celebrates scoring the game-winning goal with left wing J.T. Compher in overtime. Given the dominance of the Blackhawks' red color scheme and the crowd reaction after Chicago goals in the Pepsi Center Tuesday, it was natural to be in the mood after the game to head to Gino's East for pizza, Al's for Italian beef or the Billy Goat Tavern for a cheezborger.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.
Add your comments below
Chicago Blackhawks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lightning beat Blackhawks in bizarre, back and ... (Jun '15)
|Feb '17
|Phartinoff
|7
|Price shuts door on Blackhawks (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|Phartenstein
|12
|Blackhawks, Kings hungry for another Stanley Cu... (Apr '16)
|Feb '17
|Phartacus
|2
|look Blackhawks beat Capitals 3-2 (Mar '16)
|Jan '17
|BinocularsPharts
|4
|Crawford helps Blackhawks to 2-1 win over Avala... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Chicago Blackhawks send Garbutt to Anaheim Duck... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Blackhawks pound struggling Canadiens (Nov '14)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|35
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Blackhawks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC