Avalanche shows spunk late in game and season, knocks off Blackhawks

Colorado Avalanche defenseman Erik Johnson, right, celebrates scoring the game-winning goal with left wing J.T. Compher in overtime. Given the dominance of the Blackhawks' red color scheme and the crowd reaction after Chicago goals in the Pepsi Center Tuesday, it was natural to be in the mood after the game to head to Gino's East for pizza, Al's for Italian beef or the Billy Goat Tavern for a cheezborger.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.