Artemi Panarin officially earns max bonuses, costing Blackhawks millions in cap space

The Chicago Blackhawks are going to have a big salary cap overage on the books for next season after Artemi Panarin officially maxed out his bonuses with the conclusion of the regular season Sunday. The winger will receive $2.575 million in bonuses from the Blackhawks in addition to his $925,000 base salary.

