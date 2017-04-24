Artem Anisimov will not play for Russia at 2017 World Championship
Chicago Blackhawks forward Artem Anisimov will not play for Russia at the 2017 World Championship, reports The Athletic's Scott Powers. Anisimov, 28, tied a career high with 22 goals and set a new career high in points in 64 games this season.
