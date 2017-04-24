Area man says Blackhawks-Predators sh...

Area man says Blackhawks-Predators should be played again because it was a fluke

Of all the hot takes to come out of the Blackhawks getting their butts kicked by the Predators in the first round of the 2017 playoffs, this is my favorite. Passed on from Reddit by Eye On The Prize's Marc Dumont , this is a take so scorching that I need to take my MacBook in for repairs after finishing this post.

Chicago, IL

