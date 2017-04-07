Anaheim Ducks shut out resting Chicago Blackhawks
Corey Perry scored a power-play goal, John Gibson made 37 saves in his 12th career shutout, and the Anaheim Ducks clinched home-ice advantage in the first round of the playoffs with a 4-0 victory over the Blackhawks on Thursday night. Rickard Rakell had a goal and an assist for the Ducks, who moved to the brink of their fifth consecutive Pacific Division title in a meeting of the Western Conference's two division leaders.
