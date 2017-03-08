Vermette won't play against Blackhawks on Thursday

Antoine Vermette, who helped the Blackhawks win the Stanley Cup in 2015, won't play for Anaheim on Thursday as he serves his 10-game suspension for slashing linesman Shandor Alphonso in a game on Feb. 14. Repeated requests to talk with Vermette were unsuccessful, but he did speak with The Orange County Register this week and said: "Of course you can't do that. And I accept this responsibility.

