USA Hockey men's players to join World Championships boycott in...
Members of the USA Hockey men's national team will refuse to participate in the 2017 World Championships in support of the current boycott by the women's team, according to a tweet from NHL agent Allan Walsh . The women's national team is currently trying to negotiate better terms with USA Hockey regarding support at all levels.
