Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Chicago Blackhawks - Game #70 Preview & Projected Lines
NOVEMBER 1: James van Riemsdyk #21 of the Toronto Maple Leafs celebrates his 100th NHL goal in front of Michal Rozsival #32 of the Chicago Blackhawks during NHL game action November 1, 2014 at the Air Canada Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. What similarities do you see between the way you guys are building here in Toronto and the way Chicago kind of started on their way up? Babcock: Well, you hope they're similarities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toronto Maple Leafs Hot Stove.
Add your comments below
Chicago Blackhawks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lightning beat Blackhawks in bizarre, back and ... (Jun '15)
|Feb '17
|Phartinoff
|7
|Price shuts door on Blackhawks (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|Phartenstein
|12
|Blackhawks, Kings hungry for another Stanley Cu... (Apr '16)
|Feb '17
|Phartacus
|2
|look Blackhawks beat Capitals 3-2 (Mar '16)
|Jan '17
|BinocularsPharts
|4
|Crawford helps Blackhawks to 2-1 win over Avala... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Chicago Blackhawks send Garbutt to Anaheim Duck... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Blackhawks pound struggling Canadiens (Nov '14)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|35
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Blackhawks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC