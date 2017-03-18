Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Chicago Blackhawks - Game #70 Preview & Projected Lines

NOVEMBER 1: James van Riemsdyk #21 of the Toronto Maple Leafs celebrates his 100th NHL goal in front of Michal Rozsival #32 of the Chicago Blackhawks during NHL game action November 1, 2014 at the Air Canada Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. What similarities do you see between the way you guys are building here in Toronto and the way Chicago kind of started on their way up? Babcock: Well, you hope they're similarities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Toronto Maple Leafs Hot Stove.