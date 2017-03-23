The Chicago Blackhawks remain the rol...

The Chicago Blackhawks remain the role model for the Florida Panthers

18 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

Dale Tallon's work in turning around the Chicago Blackhawks was a driving force in his being hired to do the same with the Panthers. When Tallon was hired in 2010, Chicago was days away from winning the first of what would become three Stanley Cup championships in this decade of dominance for the Hawks.

Chicago, IL

