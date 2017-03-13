Sens' Anderson to sit out second stra...

Sens' Anderson to sit out second straight with injury; Condon to start against Chicago

Read more: Truro Daily News

Senators coach Guy Boucher said Anderson would sit out his second straight game Thursday night against the Chicago Blackhawks with an undisclosed ailment. Mike Condon will start once more after shining Tuesday evening with 35 stops in a 2-1 overtime defeat against the Tampa Bay Lightning which snapped Ottawa's six-game win streak.

Chicago, IL

