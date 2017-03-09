Scott Darling returns to ice for Blac...

Scott Darling returns to ice for Blackhawks, but recovery timetable unchanged

3 hrs ago Read more: Chicago Tribune

Scott Darling took the ice for the Blackhawks prior to the morning skate Thursday, but coach Joel Quenneville said the goaltender's timetable to return from an upper-body injury hasn't changed. Darling suffered the injury toward the end of a morning skate prior to the Hawks' 2-1 shootout victory over the Islanders , and he is about one week into a three-week recovery timeline the Hawks gave him last week.

Chicago, IL

