Scott Darling returns to ice for Blackhawks, but recovery timetable unchanged

Scott Darling took the ice for the Blackhawks prior to the morning skate Thursday, but coach Joel Quenneville said the goaltender's timetable to return from an upper-body injury hasn't changed. Darling suffered the injury toward the end of a morning skate prior to the Hawks' 2-1 shootout victory over the Islanders , and he is about one week into a three-week recovery timeline the Hawks gave him last week.

