Panik's late power-play goal lifts Blackhawks past Senators
Ottawa Senators center Tommy Wingels sends Chicago Blackhawks center Tanner Kero into the boards during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, March 16, 2017 in Ottawa, Ontario. Ottawa Senators right wing Bobby Ryan screens Chicago Blackhawks goalie Scott Darling on a shot from Senators' Kyle Turris during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Ottawa, Ontario, Thursday, March 16, 2017.
Chicago Blackhawks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lightning beat Blackhawks in bizarre, back and ... (Jun '15)
|Feb '17
|Phartinoff
|7
|Price shuts door on Blackhawks (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|Phartenstein
|12
|Blackhawks, Kings hungry for another Stanley Cu... (Apr '16)
|Feb '17
|Phartacus
|2
|look Blackhawks beat Capitals 3-2 (Mar '16)
|Jan '17
|BinocularsPharts
|4
|Crawford helps Blackhawks to 2-1 win over Avala... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Chicago Blackhawks send Garbutt to Anaheim Duck... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Blackhawks pound struggling Canadiens (Nov '14)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|35
