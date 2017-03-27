Panarin, Hossa and Crawford lead Blackhawks to victory
We've reached the point of the season where most Blackhawks players -- if they're honest -- would admit they can't wait for the final few games to tick off the schedule. With little left to play for, all the Hawks can do is try to "trend in the right direction" and "build momentum" and "sharpen their games."
