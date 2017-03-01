Panarin, Blackhawks beat Islanders 2-1 for 6th straight win
Artemi Panarin and the Chicago Blackhawks had very little room to maneuver against the New York Islanders all the way to the very end. Panarin scored with 1:14 left in regulation and then had the clinching goal in the shootout, helping the Blackhawks beat the Islanders 2-1 on Friday night for their sixth consecutive victory.
