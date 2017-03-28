Nick Schmaltz, Tanner Kero react well to Blackhawks' lineup shuffle
Blackhawks coach Joel Quenneville made a significant number of changes to his lineup for Monday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Lightning. Not only did Quenneville sit Ryan Hartman, but he made other changes throughout his lineup.
