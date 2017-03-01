NHL Capsules

Patrick Kane had his second hat trick in three games, Scott Darling made 36 saves and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-1 on Wednesday night for their fifth straight victory and 10th in 11 games. Richard Panik also scored to help Chicago pull within three points of first-place Minnesota in the Central Division and Western Conference.

Chicago, IL

