Moved by teammate's death, former Blackhawk Carcillo aims to help others
Former Blackhawks Daniel Carcillo, Jamal Mayers, Ed Olczyk, and Troy Murray spoke with the Daily Herald about the challenges NHL players face after retiring from the game. COURTESY OF THE CHICAGO BLACKHAWKSSteve Montador, left, and Daniel Carcillo had a lot in common on and off the ice.
