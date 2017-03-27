'Mind over matter' mentality spurs Jo...

'Mind over matter' mentality spurs Jonathan Toews' sharp turnaround

Struggling through his least productive NHL season, Jonathan Toews was admittedly a little puzzled in January when he was selected for his third NHL all-star game. The Chicago Blackhawks captain, who shares the league's highest cap hit this season with teammate Patrick Kane , was tied for 117th in league scoring at the time with just 28 points, and 159th with a mere nine goals.

