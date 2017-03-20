Marian Hossa, now on third line, an unsung hero in Blackhawks' recent run
When the Blackhawks go on a run like they have in capturing 34 of a possible 40 points since January, it's natural to think Marian Hossa has been among the top scorers. The 38-year-old winger has played on the top two lines for most of his career, including his eight seasons with the Hawks.
