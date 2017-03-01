Laine named NHLa s rookie of the month for February, Toews first star
The league also named Winnipeg native and Chicago Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews as the month's first star, with Nashville forward Filip Forsberg and Washington goaltender Braden Holtby taking second- and third-star honours respectively. Laine recorded 15 points in 11 games last month, giving him 56 points in 56 games overall.
