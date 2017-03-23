Kane, Crawford lift Blackhawks over Stars 3-2 in SO

Chicago Blackhawks goalie Corey Crawford, right, celebrates with teammates after they defeated the Dallas Stars 3-2 in a shootout during an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 23, 2017, in Chicago. Chicago Blackhawks goalie Corey Crawford, right, celebrates with teammates after they defeated the Dallas Stars 3-2 in a shootout during an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 23, 2017, in Chicago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.