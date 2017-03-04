Journeyman goaltender Jeff Glass 'honored' to get shot with Blackhawks
Jeff Glass skates during the gold medal game against Team Russia at the World Junior Hockey Championships on Jan. 4, 2005, in Grand Forks, N.D. Jeff Glass skates during the gold medal game against Team Russia at the World Junior Hockey Championships on Jan. 4, 2005, in Grand Forks, N.D. Goaltender Jeff Glass has spent most of this decade playing in the Kontinental Hockey League , which gives him an in with Russian forwards Artemi Panarin and Artem Anisimov . "I picked up a few words but by no means can I speak the language a " Glass said Saturday before the Blackhawks faced the Predators .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.
Add your comments below
Chicago Blackhawks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lightning beat Blackhawks in bizarre, back and ... (Jun '15)
|Feb 13
|Phartinoff
|7
|Price shuts door on Blackhawks (Oct '14)
|Feb 13
|Phartenstein
|12
|Blackhawks, Kings hungry for another Stanley Cu... (Apr '16)
|Feb 13
|Phartacus
|2
|look Blackhawks beat Capitals 3-2 (Mar '16)
|Jan '17
|BinocularsPharts
|4
|Crawford helps Blackhawks to 2-1 win over Avala... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Chicago Blackhawks send Garbutt to Anaheim Duck... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Blackhawks pound struggling Canadiens (Nov '14)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|35
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Blackhawks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC