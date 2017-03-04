Journeyman goaltender Jeff Glass 'hon...

Journeyman goaltender Jeff Glass 'honored' to get shot with Blackhawks

Jeff Glass skates during the gold medal game against Team Russia at the World Junior Hockey Championships on Jan. 4, 2005, in Grand Forks, N.D. Jeff Glass skates during the gold medal game against Team Russia at the World Junior Hockey Championships on Jan. 4, 2005, in Grand Forks, N.D. Goaltender Jeff Glass has spent most of this decade playing in the Kontinental Hockey League , which gives him an in with Russian forwards Artemi Panarin and Artem Anisimov . "I picked up a few words but by no means can I speak the language a " Glass said Saturday before the Blackhawks faced the Predators .

