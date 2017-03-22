John Hayden: College student by day, Blackhawk by night
Blackhawks winger John Hayden is technically on spring break from Yale, so he could be lying on a beach somewhere, drink in hand, checking out the sites of some exotic location. But while his classmates take a respite from their studies, Hayden decided to get an early start on his postgraduate career.
