I Watched This Game: Canucks 5, Blackhawks 4

Baertschi-Horvat-Boucher Sedin-Sedin-Chaput Megna-Sutter-Skille Cramarosa-Shore-Biega #Canucks lines vs Hawks who are 17-3 in past 20 Predictable outcome? Never. In the gleaming markets of the jeweled city of Chicago-graba, Vancouver was a crew of street rats.

