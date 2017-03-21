Hayden scoring high grades with Chica...

Hayden scoring high grades with Chicago BlackhawksA completely at...

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Roman Polak and Chicago Blackhawks center John Hayden vie for the puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Toronto on Saturday, March 18, 2017. Chicago Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews, center, celebrates with left wing Richard Panik, left, and center John Hayden after scoring his goal against the Colorado Avalanche during the third period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, March 19, 2017, in Chicago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago Blackhawks Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lightning beat Blackhawks in bizarre, back and ... (Jun '15) Feb '17 Phartinoff 7
News Price shuts door on Blackhawks (Oct '14) Feb '17 Phartenstein 12
News Blackhawks, Kings hungry for another Stanley Cu... (Apr '16) Feb '17 Phartacus 2
News look Blackhawks beat Capitals 3-2 (Mar '16) Jan '17 BinocularsPharts 4
News Crawford helps Blackhawks to 2-1 win over Avala... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
News Chicago Blackhawks send Garbutt to Anaheim Duck... (Jan '16) Jan '16 Fart news 2
News Blackhawks pound struggling Canadiens (Nov '14) Jan '16 Fart news 35
See all Chicago Blackhawks Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago Blackhawks Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Syria
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,278 • Total comments across all topics: 279,719,490

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC