Hayden scoring high grades with Chicago BlackhawksA completely at...

Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Roman Polak and Chicago Blackhawks center John Hayden vie for the puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Toronto on Saturday, March 18, 2017. Chicago Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews, center, celebrates with left wing Richard Panik, left, and center John Hayden after scoring his goal against the Colorado Avalanche during the third period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, March 19, 2017, in Chicago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.