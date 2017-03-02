Former UMaine hockey star traded to Anaheim Ducks

Spencer Abbott, a 2012 Hobey Baker Award finalist, was traded from the Chicago Blackhawks to the Anaheim Ducks, according to TSN's Darren Dreger. According to Dreger's report, the Blackhawks received a seventh-round draft pick and Anaheim minor-leaguer Kenton Helgeson for Abbott and Sam Carrick, who were both playing for Chicago's AHL affiliate in Rockford, Illinois.

