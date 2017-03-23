Florida Panthers show what could have been in rollicking rout of Chicago Blackhawks

Florida Panthers center Aleksander Barkov is congratulated by teammates after scoring a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Chicago Blackhawks, Saturday, March 25, 2017, in Sunrise, Fla. Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Corey Crawford stops a shot by Florida Panthers center Aleksander Barkov during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, March 25, 2017, in Sunrise, Fla.

