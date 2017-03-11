Fight, goal make for eventful night for Trevor van Riemsdyk vs. Red Wings

Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk, shown on Feb. 2, 2017, got into the second fight of his NHL career in the game against the Red Wings on March 10, 2017. Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk, shown on Feb. 2, 2017, got into the second fight of his NHL career in the game against the Red Wings on March 10, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.