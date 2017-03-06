Fanatics study: Chicago Blackhawks fa...

Fanatics study: Chicago Blackhawks fans are the most loyal in the NHL

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: CBS Sports

And their fan base isn't too shabby, either, at least according to a study by Fanatics , the licensed sports merchandiser. Combing through everything from "arena occupancy, social media following and jersey sales," the study pinpoints Chicago fans as the most loyal in the NHL , with Pittsburgh Penguins followers coming in at a somewhat-distant second place.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Sports.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago Blackhawks Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lightning beat Blackhawks in bizarre, back and ... (Jun '15) Feb 13 Phartinoff 7
News Price shuts door on Blackhawks (Oct '14) Feb 13 Phartenstein 12
News Blackhawks, Kings hungry for another Stanley Cu... (Apr '16) Feb 13 Phartacus 2
News look Blackhawks beat Capitals 3-2 (Mar '16) Jan '17 BinocularsPharts 4
News Crawford helps Blackhawks to 2-1 win over Avala... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
News Chicago Blackhawks send Garbutt to Anaheim Duck... (Jan '16) Jan '16 Fart news 2
News Blackhawks pound struggling Canadiens (Nov '14) Jan '16 Fart news 35
See all Chicago Blackhawks Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago Blackhawks Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,312 • Total comments across all topics: 279,393,609

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC